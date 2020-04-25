Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John "Mick" HAYES


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Michael John "Mick" HAYES Notice
HAYES, Michael John 'Mick' 10.02.1947 - 19.04.2020 Loving son of Jack and June (both deceased). Beloved husband of Chris. Adored father of Jacinta. Much loved 'Poppy Mick' to Storm (deceased), Charlize (deceased), Jamarni, Halia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Carolyn and Rod Lindrea, Wendy Barnes, Mark and Kyleah, Rhonda and Bryn Miller. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" A private Funeral Service will take place. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -