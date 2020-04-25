|
HAYES, Michael John 'Mick' 10.02.1947 - 19.04.2020 Loving son of Jack and June (both deceased). Beloved husband of Chris. Adored father of Jacinta. Much loved 'Poppy Mick' to Storm (deceased), Charlize (deceased), Jamarni, Halia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Carolyn and Rod Lindrea, Wendy Barnes, Mark and Kyleah, Rhonda and Bryn Miller. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" A private Funeral Service will take place. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 25, 2020