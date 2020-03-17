|
WILLIAMS, Michael Colley 22.1.1978 - 16.3.2020 Dearly loved son of Donald and Pamela Williams and Donald Bottero (deceased). Loved Grandson of Alf and Marie Ashton (both deceased), Francis and Frances Williams (both deceased) and Art Buss (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Antony and Belinda Bottero and Anne-Maree and Mathew Davis and nieces and nephews Harry, Clare, Ky and Isabella. Stepbrother to Dianne and Kellie (USA) and Lee. "Always Loved" Aged 42 years The family and friends of Michael are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday 23 March 2020 commencing at 10.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020