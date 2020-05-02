Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Merle May (GOUGH) ROSS

Merle May (GOUGH) ROSS Notice
ROSS, (nee Gough) Merle May Late of Orange and formerly of Wentworth Falls. Dearly loved wife of Harry (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Ted, Jennifer and Keith, Michael and Karen. Much loved 'Nanna' of her eight grandchildren and her six great grandchildren. Much loved sister of Mavis, Moreen, Neville (all deceased), Allen, Ray, Norman. "Loved By All" Aged 85 years A private service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from May 2 to May 6, 2020
