Maxwell Lionel (Docker) SARGENT


1929 - 2019
Maxwell Lionel (Docker) SARGENT Notice
SARGENT, Maxwell Lionel "Docker" 16.06.1929 - 13.10.2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Loris (deceased). Adored father and father-in-law of Bevan & Gai, Trevor & Lisa, Sharon & Allan, Kim, Brony & Peter. Cherished Pop of Emily, Troy, Skylah, Jorji, Clint, Letitia, Kyle and his great grandchildren Alexis, Caleb, Archie, Bobby, Leo, Hudson, Cooper, Louis and Zarlie. Brother of Neville (deceased), Henry (deceased), Daphne and Brian. Great friend to Di. Docker will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, especially Jed. "Gone Painting" Aged 90 years The family and friends of Docker are warmly invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at the Cargo Cemetery, Friday October 18, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 16, 2019
