Maxwell George HOGAN Formerly of Orange and Cumnock. Passed away peacefully at Crowley Care, Ballina on Saturday, 26th October 2019. Aged 91 years. Adored husband of Maria. Much loved father of Michael, Bernard, Tony, Gemma, Tim, Luke, Margie, Dominic, Camille and their partners. Loved Pop and Great Pop to his 19 grandkids and 14 great grandkids. Missed brother of John, Maria (dec), Marion (dec), Ann, Pat, Rob and their partners. PARKVIEW FUNERALS - BALLINA 1800 809 336
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 29, 2019