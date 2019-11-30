|
|
FRICKE, Max 20.12.1921 - 25.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at Gosling Creek, Aged Care. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Loved father and father-in-law of Cathy Glenn and Ross Connolly, Bill Glenn and Lisa Saltmarsh, Michael (deceased) and Tatyana Glenn, Laura and Greg (deceased) Doolan. Loved grandfather of Daniel and Vina, Jakob and Bella, Jack, Michael, Thomas, Alexander, Emily and Alanah. Devoted friend of Edith Schulz (deceased), Kerrie and Judy. "Auf Wiedersehe'n Poppy Max" Aged 97 Years The family and friends of Max are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the March Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 30, 2019