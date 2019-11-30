Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Max FRICKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max FRICKE


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Max FRICKE Notice
FRICKE, Max 20.12.1921 - 25.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at Gosling Creek, Aged Care. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Loved father and father-in-law of Cathy Glenn and Ross Connolly, Bill Glenn and Lisa Saltmarsh, Michael (deceased) and Tatyana Glenn, Laura and Greg (deceased) Doolan. Loved grandfather of Daniel and Vina, Jakob and Bella, Jack, Michael, Thomas, Alexander, Emily and Alanah. Devoted friend of Edith Schulz (deceased), Kerrie and Judy. "Auf Wiedersehe'n Poppy Max" Aged 97 Years The family and friends of Max are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the March Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -