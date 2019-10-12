Home
Mary Josephine GERSBACH


1950 - 2019
Mary Josephine GERSBACH Notice
GERSBACH, Mary Josephine 19.12.1950 - 07.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Much loved mother of John, Chris, Mandy, Adrian, Cherie. Loved by all her grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 68 Years The family and friends of Mary are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, October 18, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 12, 2019
