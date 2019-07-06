Home
Mary CRUICKSHANK


1931 - 2019
Mary CRUICKSHANK Notice
CRUICKSHANK, Mary 16.08.1931 - 03.07.2019 Passed away peacefully at Wontama Nursing Home, Orange. Loved wife of Albert (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda, Kathleen and Dennis. Sister-in-law of Peter. Loved aunty of Neil, Colin, Douglas and Alan. "Forever In Our Hearts, Loved By All" The family and friends of Mary are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday July 9, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 6, 2019
