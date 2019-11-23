|
BROWN (Nee ACS) O.A.M. Martha Marie 6.5.1934 - 21.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens. Formerly of Noonameena Drive, Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Kevin (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Stephanie, Michele and Patrick McAuliffe, Alison (deceased). Loved and devoted Nan - Oma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" Details of funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 23, 2019