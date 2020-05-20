|
FERRIS, Marlene Ann 28.4.1936 - 14.5.2020 Late of Pulari Place, Orange. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Roger (deceased). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Debra, Jenelle and John. Loving "Ma" to Josh and Meagan, Nikki, P.J., Courty and great grandchildren Ollie, Lila. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Mum and Dad Together Again" A private Funeral Service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 20, 2020