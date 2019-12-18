Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Marjorie Rose "Marj" MOSS


1926 - 2019
Marjorie Rose "Marj" MOSS Notice
MOSS (Nee Cochrane) Marjorie Rose "Marj" 4.6.1926 - 13.12.2019 Late of Orange, formerly of "Mourabie", Walgett. Beloved wife of Peter (deceased). Loving mother of Marie-ann (deceased), Tony and Leanne. Loved grandmother to Simon, Phillip, Rebecca and great grandmother to their families. Loved sister of Keith, Jim, Shirley (all deceased) and aunt to their families. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Marj are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange tomorrow Thursday, December 19, 2019 commencing at 11.00 a.m. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Gosling Creek Aged Care Facility. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 18, 2019
