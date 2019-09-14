Home
Marie BAKER


1927 - 2019
Marie BAKER Notice
BAKER, Marie 02.06.1927 - 11.09.2019 Formerly of "Greenslopes", Spring Terrace. Later of Forbes. Dearly loved wife of Harry (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry (deceased) and Lyn, Laureen and Charles, Les and Vicki, Lindsay and Catherine. Cherished "Nan" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "In Loving Memory" The family and friends of Marie are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, September 19, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019
