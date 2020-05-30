Home
Marie Anne CAIN

CAIN, Marie Anne Passed away peacefully on the 27th May. Dearly loved wife of 62 years to Denny. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leonard (Beaver), Michael & Karen, Neville & Cate, Anne & Paul, Janette & Rex (deceased), Joe & Fiona, Phillip (deceased) & Tammy, Elwin & Ngaire, Nick. Cherished Grandma to her 29 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren. Much loved sister and sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "At Rest in God's Garden" A private service will be held.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 30, 2020
