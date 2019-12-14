|
|
SEKUTKOVSKA, Marica 16.11.1922 - 9.12.2019 Formerly of Rosemary Lane, Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Zivko (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Slobodanka (Sylvia) and Miroslav Paunovic, Branko and Bozana, Ken Kostitch and his late wife Marie. Loved Nana of Mischa, Simon, Graham, Amanda, Marcus, Dennis, Nikol, Brett, David, Tyrone. Great Nan to all her great grandchildren. Marica was also loved by her many friends and extended family, staff and residents of Cherrywood Nursing Home. Marica's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Staff of Cherrywood for the love, care and support shown both to Marica and her family. "Forever In Our Hearts Sadly Missed By Her Family and Friends" The family and friends of Marica are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 14, 2019