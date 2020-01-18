|
|
KOOPS, Marianne Peacefully in Orange surrounded by her family. Loved wife of George (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm and Linda, Allison. Beloved grandma of Scott, Jordan, Lauren. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to all her family. "Always In Our Hearts" Aged 96 Years The family and friends of Marianne are kindly invited to attend a Service of Celebration to be held at The Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Monday, January 20, 2020 commencing at 10:30am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the George Koops Pathology Unit at Orange Health Service. In accordance with Marianne's wishes a show of colour can be worn. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020