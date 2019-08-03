Home
Margot OLDE


2019 - 2019
Margot OLDE Notice
OLDE, Margot 24.02.1952 - 02.08.2019 Peacefully and with dignity at Orange Health Service after a long illness. Late of Pinnacle Road, Canobolas. Adored wife of Geoffrey. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Jaclyn and Nick, Natalie and Simon. Much loved "Mumma" to Emma, Lucy, Alexander, Achilles and Gracie. Loved sister of Klaus and Yvonne. Loved by her family in The Balkins and Germany. "Rest In Peace" Aged 67 Years Funeral details to be announced at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 3, 2019
