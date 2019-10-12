|
|
BAIRD, Margaret Williamina (Daisy) 20.04.1925 - 08.10.2019 Peacefully at Parkwood Hostel, Orange. Late of Coronation Drive, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Barry, John and Jenny, Margaret and Doug, Helen and David, Fiona and Craig. Cherished "Granny" to her 11 grandchildren and "Great Granny" to her 22 great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "Loved By All" The family and friends of Daisy are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 commencing at 3:30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Palliative Care, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 12, 2019