HOWARTH, Margaret Collette "Collette" 25.05.1933 - 14.07.2019 Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Calare Nursing Home. Late of Spring Street, Orange. Adored wife of Kelvin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Bruce, Margaret and Raymond, Greg and Elizabeth, Robert and Gina, Robyn. Much loved "Grandma" of Rebecca, James, Angie, Kellie, Melissa, Gavin, Lenice, Tegan, Kirrily and her six great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Colin and Mary Short. A loved aunt to her family. "In God's Loving Care" Aged 86 Years The family and friends of Collette are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday July 19, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. In memory of Collette please wear colourful attire. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 16 to July 18, 2019