MOON, Margaret Scott 30.09.1952 - 19.07.2019 Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ben and Samantha, Caroline and Peter. Adored Grandma of William and Jessica. Margie was dearly loved by all her family and friends. "Deeply Loved by all who knew her" Aged 66 years The family and friends of Margie are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Thursday July 25, 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 23, 2019