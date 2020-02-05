Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
East Chapel, Northern Suburbs Crematorium
199 Delhi Road
North Ryde
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maisie HARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maisie Evalene OAM (BENDY) HARDY


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Maisie Evalene OAM (BENDY) HARDY Notice
HARDY (nee Bendy) Maisie Evalene OAM 22.05.1922 - 02.02.2020 Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Wontama's Wattle Homestead, formerly of Five Dock, Sydney. Beloved wife of Stanley (deceased). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Elaine, John (deceased), Bruce and Helen, Brian and Lucy. Loving nanna and great nanna of their children. Aged 97 years The family and friends of Maisie are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the East Chapel, Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde on Friday, February 7, 2020 commencing at 12:30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Australian Alzheimer's Research Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maisie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -