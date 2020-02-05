|
HARDY (nee Bendy) Maisie Evalene OAM 22.05.1922 - 02.02.2020 Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Wontama's Wattle Homestead, formerly of Five Dock, Sydney. Beloved wife of Stanley (deceased). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Elaine, John (deceased), Bruce and Helen, Brian and Lucy. Loving nanna and great nanna of their children. Aged 97 years The family and friends of Maisie are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the East Chapel, Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde on Friday, February 7, 2020 commencing at 12:30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Australian Alzheimer's Research Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 5, 2020