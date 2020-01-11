Home
Lyster Owen Steele ORMSBY


1940 - 2020
Lyster Owen Steele ORMSBY Notice
ORMSBY, Lyster Owen Steele 18.01.1940 -04.01.2020 Passed away peacefully at Hillfarm, Borenore, after a long illness. He leaves behind his long term mate, partner, advisor and best friend Susan. Son of Maurice and Isobel (nee Steele), youngest brother to Blakefield, Charmain and Mortimer (all deceased). Father of Rebecca, Alexandra and Steele and grandfather of six beautiful granddaughters. Privately cremated. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to www.wildlife-arc.org.au A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 11, 2020
