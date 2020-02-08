Home
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel
Lyle Leslie HOURN


1936 - 2020
Lyle Leslie HOURN Notice
HOURN, Lyle Leslie 16.10.1936 - 31.01.2020 Passed away peacefully at Molong, late of Cumnock. Loved father and father-in-law of Donna, Anthony, Darren & Sharon, Paul and Dale. Loved Poppy to all his grandchildren. A friend to Pearl and a good mate to many. "Better for seeing you, Luv!" Aged 83 years The family and friends of Lyle are warmly invited to his funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday February 11, 2020 commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 8, 2020
