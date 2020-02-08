|
HOURN, Lyle Leslie 16.10.1936 - 31.01.2020 Passed away peacefully at Molong, late of Cumnock. Loved father and father-in-law of Donna, Anthony, Darren & Sharon, Paul and Dale. Loved Poppy to all his grandchildren. A friend to Pearl and a good mate to many. "Better for seeing you, Luv!" Aged 83 years The family and friends of Lyle are warmly invited to his funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday February 11, 2020 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 8, 2020