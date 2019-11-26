|
|
PATTESON, Lurline Frances 13.10.1937 - 22.11.2019 Loving and loved wife of Syd. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Leanne & Chris and Michelle. Loved and devoted Nan to Josh (deceased), Matt, Courtney, Dylan and Maggie. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family 'So Dearly Loved, So Sadly Missed' Aged 82 years A Requiem Mass for Lurline will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange tomorrow Thursday November 28, 2019 commencing at 11am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019