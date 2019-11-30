|
|
CULVERSON (Nee Trudgett) Lorraine Beverley 23.1.1953 - 28.11.2019 Late of Clergate. Dearly loved wife of 47 years to her husband Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kylie, Melissa, Matthew and Kylie. Adored grandmother of James, Jane (deceased), Felicity, Annabelle, Nicholas. Loved daughter of Bryant (Snow) and Leah (both deceased). A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. Lorraine will be sadly missed by her family and friends. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Lorraine are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Phillips Anglican Church, March on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 commencing at 3.00pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the March Anglican Cemetery. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Cancer Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019