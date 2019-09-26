|
|
OSTINI, Lorna Phyllis 23 September 2019 Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens, Orange surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Mullion Creek. Dearly loved wife of Gordon "Mick" (deceased). Adored and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rod and Cheryl, Annette and Kevin, Garry and Robyn, Tom and Sue, Terry and Jenny, Narelle and Ted. Adored "Ma" to her 18 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "Home At Last" Aged 94 Years The family and friends of Lorna are kindly invited to attend a Requiem Mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday 30 September 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019