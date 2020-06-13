Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Lillian THOMAS


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lorna Lillian THOMAS Notice
Lorna Lillian Thomas 05.02.1933 - 08.06.2020 Aged 87 Years Peacefully at Wisteria Cottage, Uniting Aged Care, Orange. Late of Orange and Blayney. Dearly loved wife of Stan (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian (deceased) and Pauline Thomas, Vicki and Brian (deceased) Miskell. Gran to her grandson Craig Miskell and great grandchildren Callum, Noah and Eloise Miskell. Long time volunteer at the Mustard Tree Cafe. "Peacefully Sleeping" A celebration of her life will be held at The Penhall Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday 17th June, 2020 at 2pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -