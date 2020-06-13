|
|
Lorna Lillian Thomas 05.02.1933 - 08.06.2020 Aged 87 Years Peacefully at Wisteria Cottage, Uniting Aged Care, Orange. Late of Orange and Blayney. Dearly loved wife of Stan (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian (deceased) and Pauline Thomas, Vicki and Brian (deceased) Miskell. Gran to her grandson Craig Miskell and great grandchildren Callum, Noah and Eloise Miskell. Long time volunteer at the Mustard Tree Cafe. "Peacefully Sleeping" A celebration of her life will be held at The Penhall Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday 17th June, 2020 at 2pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 13, 2020