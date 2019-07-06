|
|
In Loving Memory of Lorna Ann HAWTIN 2.5.1931 - 6.7.2017 Two years ago you left us forever We think about you often Your hugs, your laughter, the stories you told us And how you looked after everyone We know that you have gone to a happier place where you are with dad again And that you are watching over us all We still miss you, always every day It still hurts mummy, terribly everyday Love Debbie, Frank, grandchildren and great grandchildren xxxx
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 6, 2019