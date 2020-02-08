Home
Lola Ann NICHOLLS


1935 - 2020
Lola Ann NICHOLLS Notice
NICHOLLS, Lola Ann 1935 - 2020 It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother Lola Ann Nicholls on February 5th, 2020. Loving wife of Moe (deceased). Survived by her children Alan and Kay. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 8, 2020
