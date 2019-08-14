Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Andrew ALLEN


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lloyd Andrew ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Lloyd Andrew 04.04.1963 - 11.08.2019 Dearly loved son George and Pauline. Loved father of April and grandfather of Samantha. Brother of Debbie, Pamela and Max. Lloyd will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "A Lovable Larrikin" Aged 56 years The family and friends of Lloyd are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Friday August 16, 2019 commencing at 1pm.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.