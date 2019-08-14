|
|
ALLEN, Lloyd Andrew 04.04.1963 - 11.08.2019 Dearly loved son George and Pauline. Loved father of April and grandfather of Samantha. Brother of Debbie, Pamela and Max. Lloyd will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "A Lovable Larrikin" Aged 56 years The family and friends of Lloyd are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Friday August 16, 2019 commencing at 1pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 14, 2019