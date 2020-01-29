|
LEE, Leslie William "Lee" 28.09.1930 - 27.01.2020 Loving husband of Ruth for 56 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Steven & Des, Helen & Mark. Cherished 'Pop' of Nathan and Aaron. Loved brother of Albert (deceased) and Margaret. Loved brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. 'Walking the Boundary" Aged 89 years The family and friends of Lee are warmly invited to his funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel on Thursday January 30, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to Palliative Care Orange.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 29, 2020