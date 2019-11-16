Home
Leslie Maxwell (Ma) FAHY


1932 - 2019
Leslie Maxwell (Ma) FAHY Notice
FAHY, Leslie Maxwell (Max) 2.11.1932 - 9.11.2019 Loving husband of Ruth for 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Lyn and James, Gary and Jenny, Kathy and Breeze. Loved grandfather of his six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Loved son of John and Ruby Fahy (both deceased). Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. "The One We Love and Will never Forget" Aged 87 Years In accordance with Max's wishes a private funeral has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019
