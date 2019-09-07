|
WHITTON, Leslie John "Shifty" 24.03.1941 - 04.09.2019 Passed away peacefully and with dignity when Mum called him home for tea. Adored husband of Ida Whitton who passed away 2 months ago. In the words of one of Dad's favourite songs, "how do you mend a broken heart". Late of Spring Hill and formerly of Orange. Adored father and father-in-law of Jeff and Dale, Jo and Paul Twomey and Mark and Julie. Loved and treasured Pops, Poppa, Poparuski and Lesmate of Anna, Brodey, Doug, Maddi, Callum, Grace, Josh, Rhyce and their partners and Poppy to great grandson Louie. A cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family and an unforgettable personality in the Greyhound Community. "Up in the big dog shed checking dogs" The family and friends of Les are kindly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life, to be held at Norman Penhall Funerals, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 7, 2019