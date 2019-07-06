|
DRIVER, Leslie A. F. 1.10.1924 - 1.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Late of Melville Place, Orange. Beloved father of Pamela and Carol. Adored "Pop" of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. "In God's Loving Care" The family and friends of Les are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday 11 July 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 6 to July 10, 2019