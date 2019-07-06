Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie DRIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie A.F. DRIVER


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leslie A.F. DRIVER Notice
DRIVER, Leslie A. F. 1.10.1924 - 1.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Late of Melville Place, Orange. Beloved father of Pamela and Carol. Adored "Pop" of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. "In God's Loving Care" The family and friends of Les are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday 11 July 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 6 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.