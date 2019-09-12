|
HORSPOOL, Leonie Madge 01.06.1937 - 09.09.2019 Dearly loved wife of Charles. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Wayne, David and Pammy. Cherished "Noni" to Andrew and Amanda and "Great Noni" to Jillan, Thomas, Charlie and Jack. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Cherished Memories" The family and friends of Leonie are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Ronald McDonald House, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2019