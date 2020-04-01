Home
Leonard Edwin (Len) MCNALLY


1945 - 2020
Leonard Edwin (Len) MCNALLY Notice
MCNALLY, Leonard Edwin (Len) 21.07.1945 - 31.03.2020 Peacefully at Wontama Nursing Home. Late of Plumb Street, Blayney and formerly of Wentworthville. Dearly beloved husband of Wendy. Much Loved father and father-in-law of Suzanne and Brad, Craig. Cherished grandad of Harry, Douglas and Heather. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "To Know Him Was To Love Him" A private Funeral Service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
