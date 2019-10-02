|
TRUDGETT, Leah Mavis 15.05.1932 - 28.09.2019 Peacefully at Orange Health Service. Formerly of 'Eagle Hawk', Euchareena. Dearly loved wife of Bryant (Snow) (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and Arthur, Ray and Johan, Peter, Ross and Debbie, Scott (deceased). Cherished "Nana" and "Mumar" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister of Joffre Cleaver, Layne Cleaver (both deceased). A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Leah are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Euchareena Hall, Nubrigyn St, Euchareena on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Euchareena Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2019