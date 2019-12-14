|
|
DICKSON, Laurie 'Loz' 'Creo' 16.09.1954 - 13.12.2019 Loved father and father-in-law of John & Rachel and Chris & Nicole. Adored 'Loz' to his grandchildren Ryan, Jiordy, Kaeden, Ella, Kailee and Hannah. Son of Jim & Lurline (both deceased). Brother of Ian, Terry, Colleen, Karen and Glen. Treasured friend to all his mates. "Off to the Boozer !!!" Aged 65 years The Dickson family invite you to join with them to an informal celebration of Laurie's life at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium on Friday December 20, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. In true Loz fashion, you're welcome to wear jeans and thongs.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 14, 2019