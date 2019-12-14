Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Canobolas Gardens Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie DICKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie (Creo) (Loz) DICKSON


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Laurie (Creo) (Loz) DICKSON Notice
DICKSON, Laurie 'Loz' 'Creo' 16.09.1954 - 13.12.2019 Loved father and father-in-law of John & Rachel and Chris & Nicole. Adored 'Loz' to his grandchildren Ryan, Jiordy, Kaeden, Ella, Kailee and Hannah. Son of Jim & Lurline (both deceased). Brother of Ian, Terry, Colleen, Karen and Glen. Treasured friend to all his mates. "Off to the Boozer !!!" Aged 65 years The Dickson family invite you to join with them to an informal celebration of Laurie's life at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium on Friday December 20, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. In true Loz fashion, you're welcome to wear jeans and thongs.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -