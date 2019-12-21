|
STEPHENS, Laurel Mabelle 13.3.1921 - 19.12.2019 Passed away peacefully. Late of Orange. Loving wife of Con Grivas and Steve Stephens (both deceased). Dearly loved mother of Peter Grivas (deceased). Loving and devoted Nan to Morgan and Sophie, Andrew and Jessica, Mark and Sophie, Alex and great grandmother to Emma, Scarlett, Jack. "Loved By All" The family and friends of Laurel are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, December 30, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019