NONNENMACHER, Laura Pearl 23.12.1928 - 29.01.2020 Passed away peacefully. Dearly beloved wife of Hilton 'Fatty' (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tana, Claudette and Colin, Sheryl and Paul, Glenn and Judith. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. "Love Does Not End" Aged 91 Years The family and friends of Laura are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Monday February 3, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020