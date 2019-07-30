Home
Kimberly Elwyn SHARKEY


1954 - 2019
Kimberly Elwyn SHARKEY Notice
SHARKEY, Kimberly Elwyn "Kim, Kimbo" 17.07.1954 - 28.07.2019 Passed away peacefully at Parkwood Palliative Care after a long battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband, best friend and Soul Mate of Moira (Moisey). Loved father and father-in-law of Nicolle and Jules, Clint. Adored 'Paw Paw' of Ivy and Aria. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Peace At Last" "Forever In Our Hearts" "Till We Meet Again" The family and friends of Kim are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, August 2, 2019 commencing at 10:30am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Palliative Care, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019
