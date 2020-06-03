|
|
BAKER, Kevin Thomas 11.01.1934 - 30.05.2020 Peacefully at Orange Health Service, Late of Gosling Creek Aged Care and formerly of Blayney. Dearly loved husband of Pat (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Susanne and Ted, Shirley and Terry, Paul and Melinda, Mark and Sandra. Cherished 'Poppy' to Jason, Matt, Jacqui, Courtney and great poppy to Chevy and Violet. "Peacefully Sleeping" A private Funeral Service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 3 to June 4, 2020