Home
Services
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
The Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry YELLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Louise YELLAND

Add a Memory
Kerry Louise YELLAND Notice
YELLAND, Kerry Louise Late of Ward Street, Parkes, who passed away tragically on Friday January 24, 2020, aged 38 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Adored mum of Harry, Sam and George. Treasured daughter and daughter in law of Tom & Kaye McMahon of Tullamore and Maldon (Dec'd) & Carmel Yelland of Manildra. Cherished sister and sister in law of Kylie & Greg, Wayne & Sally, Allison & PJ, Ross & Kate and Jane. The cortege is appointed to leave The Holy Family Catholic Church, Parkes, after a service commencing at 10.30am, on Wednesday February 12, 2020, followed by interment in the Lawn Portion of the Parkes Cemetery. The family has requested that everyone wear a touch of Pink in memory of Kerry.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -