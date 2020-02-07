|
YELLAND, Kerry Louise Late of Ward Street, Parkes, who passed away tragically on Friday January 24, 2020, aged 38 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Adored mum of Harry, Sam and George. Treasured daughter and daughter in law of Tom & Kaye McMahon of Tullamore and Maldon (Dec'd) & Carmel Yelland of Manildra. Cherished sister and sister in law of Kylie & Greg, Wayne & Sally, Allison & PJ, Ross & Kate and Jane. The cortege is appointed to leave The Holy Family Catholic Church, Parkes, after a service commencing at 10.30am, on Wednesday February 12, 2020, followed by interment in the Lawn Portion of the Parkes Cemetery. The family has requested that everyone wear a touch of Pink in memory of Kerry.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 7, 2020