Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Park Rd
Cabramatta
GAZZARD, Kenneth John 26/12/2019 Late of Chipping Norton formerly of Orange. Beloved husband of Loan, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Craig & Kristy, much loved gramps. Loving brother of his family in New Zealand. Aged 77 Years Relatives and friends of Kenneth are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held in its entirety in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Park Rd, Cabramatta Friday, January 3rd, 2020. Prayers appointed to commence at 11.45am. Private Cremation Trevor Lee & Son 97462949
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 31, 2019
