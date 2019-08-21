|
DRYLAND, Kenneth Francis "Mr Kenneth" OAM 26.04.1932 - 19.08.2019 Peacefully at home. Late of Orange and formerly of Mosman. "Forever Loved" The family and friends of Kenneth are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Saturday, August 24, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 21, 2019