Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Kathleen Joyce (Kath) SULLIVAN


1930 - 2020
Kathleen Joyce (Kath) SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN, Kathleen Joyce "Kath" 19.04.1930 - 04.05.2020 Passed away peacefully at Molong Hospital after a short illness. Late of "Sunrise" Leeds Parade, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Herb for 66 years. Loved daughter of Allan and Nell Rogan (both deceased). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Moira and Geoff Weekes, John and Wendy, Mark and Jeanine, Paula and Wayne Townsend, and Bonnie. Sister and sister-in-law of Jessie and Ale (deceased) Gurney, Allan Rogan (deceased), Con and Joan (deceased) Sullivan, Sister Moira Sullivan, Bryce (deceased) and Bev Sullivan. Special "Old Mum" to her 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. Aged 90 years "Her spirit will live in us Forever" A private service has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 9, 2020
