CORNISH, Kathleen Agnes "Lena" 09.01.1924 - 04.08.2019 Passed away peacefully after a long and fulfilling life. She leaves behind 3 children and their partners, Helen & Charlie di Santo, Christine Cornish and Michael & Noelle Cornish, along with her 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She has now joined her beloved husband Eddie and their two other children, Charles and Margaret in eternal life. "Forever Loved" Aged 95 years A Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng St Orange on Tuesday August 13, 2019 commencing at 11am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 10, 2019