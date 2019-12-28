|
WILDE, Katerina Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 at Opal Cherrywood Grove, surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of Wasyl (dec) and Eugen (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nadia and John, Vic and Sue, Tony and Bronwyn, Esther. Cherished Grandmother of Lisa and Chris, John and Brooke, Melinda and Steve, Luke, Jeremy and Nicki, Tegan, Melissa, Sam, Kristin, Karl and Brinley. Adored "Big Nanna" to Chloe, Ebony, Georgia, Ben, Callum, Hunter, Jake, Milly, Holly, Nate and Charlie. Aged 91 years 'Forever Loved & Always in our Hearts' The family and friends of Katerina are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Slavic Pentecostal Church, Kearneys Drive Orange, on Thursday January 2, 2020 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 28, 2019