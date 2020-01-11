|
Karen WAINE nee COUSINS 25 December 1962 - 4 January 2011 The things we feel so deeply are the hardest thing to say You will always be remembered in a very special way. Your husband Paul, daughter Samantha and husband Daniel, their children Quinn and Banjo. Your second daughter Emma and her daughter Maddison and daughter Shannon living in the UK, Our love from Mum (Marie) and Stuart aka Snowy, sister Heather and her family, brother Bruce (Chubby).
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 11, 2020