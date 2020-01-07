|
OSTINI, June 18.06.1925 -03.01.2020 Passed away peacefully at Gosling Creek Aged Care, Orange formerly of Warrendine Street, Orange. Loved sister of Bon Davis, Clarrie Ostini, France Murdoch, John Ostini, Merle Ostini, Clare McAlister, Ray Ostini (all deceased). Loved by her nieces and nephews and their families. "In The Arms Of Jesus" The family and friends of June are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, January 10, 2020 commencing at 1:00pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 7, 2020