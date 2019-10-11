|
Julianne Louise (Dwyer) LAWSON 19.3.65 - 11.10.98 Our beautiful Wife and Mummy We know you are not with us anymore But you will always be in our heart and soul You mean the world to us and nothing will ever change that. We miss your beautiful face, smile, hugs and your kisses. But we know you are looking down on us. Love you Mum and Nana Jules Garry, Christopher, Amy and Callum - xoxo She came, sight dimmed, yet she saw enough. Eyes of wonder in a world of delights. Growing up immersed in deep love: Life was beautiful, yet always a fight. Husband, Child of Christ, Child of Love. Priest felt infectious love, never to fade: Journey ended, purple rinsed in tears" loved. "Padre" Our precious daughter and sister You are always in our hearts. Love Mum, Dad (deceased), Craig, Justin, Natalie, Ann and families
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 11, 2019